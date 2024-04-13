BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Short Interest Update

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BW LPG Stock Performance

Shares of BWLLY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.89. 262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36. BW LPG has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $17.55.

BW LPG Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.8443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.76.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

