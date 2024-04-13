Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $30,000 Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Crocs by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 91.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 156.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 9.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. OTR Global raised shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.30.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,972 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,642.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $381,202.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276 over the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CROX traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.54. The stock had a trading volume of 882,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,387. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.14 and its 200-day moving average is $104.86.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

