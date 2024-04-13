Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $59,000 Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $5,314,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,411.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $857,010.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,301.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $5,314,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,411.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,508 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Z stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,302,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,056,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.32 and a beta of 1.75. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $61.13.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Z has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.