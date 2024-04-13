Byrne Asset Management LLC Invests $66,000 in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in American Water Works by 11.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,062,000 after purchasing an additional 528,070 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 7,752.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,803,000 after purchasing an additional 477,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 12,606.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 463,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,320,000 after buying an additional 460,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.1 %

American Water Works stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,025. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $152.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AWK. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

