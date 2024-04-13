Byrne Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMCI. Barclays upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $865.23.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $38.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $898.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,332,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,263,681. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $936.49 and its 200 day moving average is $526.16. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.19 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

