Byrne Asset Management LLC Purchases 350 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,988,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,176,000 after acquiring an additional 199,629 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 259,978 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,727,000 after buying an additional 87,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,395,000 after buying an additional 803,341 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.91. 5,523,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,166,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $58.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 114.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on D

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.