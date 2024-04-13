Byrne Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,600 SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 51.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSSS shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on SuRo Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

SuRo Capital Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ SSSS traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.98. 25,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,473. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04. SuRo Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $100.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 58.92, a quick ratio of 58.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 76.81%.

About SuRo Capital

(Free Report)

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.