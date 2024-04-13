Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,747,000 after purchasing an additional 370,122 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PEP traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.10. 5,453,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,733,164. The firm has a market cap of $231.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.92.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

