Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 2,425 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 64,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.47.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.36. The stock had a trading volume of 34,056,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,168,436. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

