Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) Insider Sells £202,766.14 in Stock

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Stanley sold 128,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.00), for a total value of £202,766.14 ($256,633.51).

Cairn Homes Stock Performance

Shares of CRN stock opened at GBX 138.60 ($1.75) on Friday. Cairn Homes plc has a 12-month low of GBX 87.20 ($1.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.40 ($1.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £893.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,260.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 130.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 115.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Cairn Homes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Cairn Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 4,545.45%.

About Cairn Homes

Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company involved in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

