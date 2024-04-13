Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 9,297.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,192,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169,561 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $143,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:CNQ traded down $2.39 on Friday, reaching $79.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,189,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,388. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $82.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.82.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 20.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.774 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 53.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

