Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,815,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,835,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819,305 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,392,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 83.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,880,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,015,000 after acquiring an additional 857,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.05. 1,966,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,359. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.06.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CP

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.