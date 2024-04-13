Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Earns Hold Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their hold rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CP. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.29.

CP stock opened at $86.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.06. The company has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

