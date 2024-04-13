Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.453 per share on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

TSE:CU opened at C$30.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.67. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of C$28.13 and a 1 year high of C$39.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$974.00 million during the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 18.63%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3547141 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. sold 50,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.77, for a total transaction of C$1,544,530.92. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

