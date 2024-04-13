Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Short Interest Update

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the March 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cango

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CANG. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cango in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cango in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cango in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Cango Price Performance

CANG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. 27,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.79 million, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 0.88. Cango has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22.

Cango Company Profile

Cango ( NYSE:CANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter. Cango had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new-car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

