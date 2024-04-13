Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Prothena from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Prothena from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Get Prothena alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Prothena

Prothena Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.78. Prothena has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $79.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.03). Prothena had a negative net margin of 160.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Prothena’s revenue was down 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,594,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,270,000 after purchasing an additional 452,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Prothena by 363.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,358,000 after acquiring an additional 442,770 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Prothena by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,986,000 after acquiring an additional 417,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Prothena by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,583,000 after acquiring an additional 394,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prothena in the 4th quarter worth $10,103,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.