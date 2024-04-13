Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Shares Down 0.2%

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.19. 21,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 38,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99.

Cardinal Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.0444 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 10.44%. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

