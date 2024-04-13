Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Trading 4.7% Higher

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.95. Approximately 315,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,618,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CDLX. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cardlytics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.17 million during the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 43.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $170,577.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,849.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $170,577.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,355 shares in the company, valued at $976,849.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Amit Gupta sold 72,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $443,213.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,342 shares in the company, valued at $624,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,272 shares of company stock valued at $616,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 538.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 677,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,338,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Cardlytics by 664.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 459,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 399,500 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,436,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 337,252 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 332,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

