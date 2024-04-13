Cassia Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,095 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.0% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,596,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,984,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $513.36 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $513.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.04. The company has a market cap of $397.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.