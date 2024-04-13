Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $199.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $211.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.36.

Shares of CBOE opened at $178.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.48.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total value of $1,528,778.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,323.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

