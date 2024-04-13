Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Cedar Fair worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,516,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,688,000 after acquiring an additional 946,782 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,305,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,300,000 after acquiring an additional 930,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,142,000 after acquiring an additional 745,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FUN opened at $39.19 on Friday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $45.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.28.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $371.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FUN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.30.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

