Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2,280.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,985 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $26,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 94,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after acquiring an additional 32,819 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $189.53 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.10 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.78.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.85. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

