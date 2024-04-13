Cerity Partners LLC Buys 100,182 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 343,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,182 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $29,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 89.0% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,271,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,763,000 after acquiring an additional 164,926 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,781,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,582,000.

MOAT opened at $85.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.11 and its 200-day moving average is $82.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

