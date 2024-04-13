Cerity Partners LLC Buys 364,260 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,338,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,260 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $30,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 205,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.48.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

