Cerity Partners LLC Buys 86,710 Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 442.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,710 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 1.16% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $22,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTHR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 21,182.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,917,000 after acquiring an additional 172,641 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,507,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

VTHR stock opened at $226.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $179.70 and a 52-week high of $233.79.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

