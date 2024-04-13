Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,232 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $30,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $658,370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 153.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,698,000 after buying an additional 2,236,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 17,627.7% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,401,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.85.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WM opened at $205.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.65 and its 200 day moving average is $183.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $214.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

