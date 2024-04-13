Cerity Partners LLC Has $32.90 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 188.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332,054 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fastenal worth $32,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,637,000 after purchasing an additional 138,257 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,830,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,780,000 after purchasing an additional 423,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 117,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fastenal from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FAST opened at $70.45 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.83.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,682 shares of company stock worth $7,375,853. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

