Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,719 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.43% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $35,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,153,855 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,164.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,416 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 982.7% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 341,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,442,000 after purchasing an additional 310,230 shares during the last quarter. Reframe Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $20,695,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,749,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,197,000 after purchasing an additional 275,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $87.48 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.63 and a fifty-two week high of $91.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.03. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

