CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives C$166.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$166.36.
GIB.A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on CGI from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Desjardins boosted their price target on CGI from C$154.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on CGI from C$152.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
