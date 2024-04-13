ChargePoint’s (CHPT) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 4th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.14.

ChargePoint stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $677.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.48 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 125.19% and a negative net margin of 90.32%. Equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $47,453.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,412,193.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,209,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $47,453.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,846 shares of company stock worth $296,562 in the last 90 days. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

