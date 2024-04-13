Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. TheStreet upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.23.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $5.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.34. 389,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,029. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $275.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.95.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

