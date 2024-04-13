Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $315.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $472.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Charter Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $388.67.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $260.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $258.56 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.27. The firm has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,873,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,608,000 after buying an additional 427,922 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,872,000 after buying an additional 463,968 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,762,000 after buying an additional 253,324 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,337,000 after buying an additional 242,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after buying an additional 161,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

