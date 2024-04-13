Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Raised by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.60.

Chevron Stock Down 1.8 %

CVX stock opened at $158.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.25. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

