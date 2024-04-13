Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 (NASDAQ:CSSEN)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0049 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Trading Up 0.4 %

CSSEN stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $24.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter

chicken soup for the soul entertainment’s mission is to bring out the best of the human spirit by curating and sharing entertaining video stories of hope, comfort and positivity. as a next-generation media company, our goal is to expand our content offerings and distribution capabilities to new and emerging platforms so that we can bring the inspiring and uplifting chicken soup for the soul message to as many people as possible.

