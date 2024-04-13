Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC cut its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,966,000 after buying an additional 23,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $668.41. 324,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,659. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $438.59 and a fifty-two week high of $704.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $638.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $580.89.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.21.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

