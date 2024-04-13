Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Melius Research reissued a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.03.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $196.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.44. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.63%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 71,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,194 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 64,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,470,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $240,335,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,674 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 27,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

