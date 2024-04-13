Citigroup Raises Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $135.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.05.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Albemarle

Albemarle Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSE:ALB opened at $122.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.62. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $106.69 and a 12 month high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.99%.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, City State Bank raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.