Citigroup Trims Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Target Price to $124.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.91.

BABA stock opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $180.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 32.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

