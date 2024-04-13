Citizens National Bank Trust Department Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in PayPal were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $64.59 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The company has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average of $59.77.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

