Clarius Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,364,000 after purchasing an additional 122,135 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SAP by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,862,000 after acquiring an additional 238,039 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in SAP by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,362,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,569,000 after acquiring an additional 38,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 213.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,507,000 after acquiring an additional 966,450 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $180.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.12. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $126.40 and a 12-month high of $199.29.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.3852 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $189.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.80.

Read Our Latest Report on SAP

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.