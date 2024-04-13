Clarius Group LLC Has $787,000 Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC opened at $208.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.21. The stock has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.53 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.