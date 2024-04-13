Clarius Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,089.61.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO stock opened at $2,962.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,988.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2,743.58. The firm has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $24.64 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total transaction of $1,839,319.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,583 shares of company stock worth $60,056,012. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

