Clarius Group LLC Raises Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 109.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Crown Castle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 8,611.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 703,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,006,000 after acquiring an additional 695,163 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,005,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 16,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $96.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 180.92%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.93.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

