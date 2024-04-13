Clarius Group LLC Sells 235 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $173.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.45.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on VLO. Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.