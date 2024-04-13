Clarius Group LLC Sells 316 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth $1,250,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 58,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 30,192 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2,610.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 41,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Hasbro Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $55.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average of $51.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.12%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

