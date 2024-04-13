Clarius Group LLC Sells 56 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 426.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059,385 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after acquiring an additional 936,015 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 978.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after acquiring an additional 495,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $245.81 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.95.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.58.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

