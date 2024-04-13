Clarius Group LLC Sells 67 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,364,000 after buying an additional 129,555 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 29.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,032,000 after purchasing an additional 729,262 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,347 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 22.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,949,000 after purchasing an additional 451,864 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $670,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

PSA opened at $272.26 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $312.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.40.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.50%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

