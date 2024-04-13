Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) PT Lowered to $9.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $10.75 to $9.75 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

CMTG opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.03, a current ratio of 25.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.22 and a beta of 1.58. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,002.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 11,644.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,609,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,122,000 after buying an additional 14,484,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,425,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,730,000 after acquiring an additional 55,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,225,000 after acquiring an additional 171,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,783,000 after acquiring an additional 134,637 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,966,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,018,000 after acquiring an additional 26,227 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

