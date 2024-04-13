Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

CLNE has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.40.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

CLNE opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $544.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.50 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. Equities analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,052.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 288.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 52,498 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,347,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 34,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $6,997,000. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

