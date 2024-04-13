Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,758,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 2,447,401 shares.The stock last traded at $1.57 and had previously closed at $1.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.16.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $632.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,561,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,309,000 after buying an additional 1,212,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,984,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,339,000 after acquiring an additional 334,434 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 26,530,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,272,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,931,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,592,000 after buying an additional 7,565,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

